* Axalta Coating Systems- unit and Axalta Coating Systems U.S. Holdings Inc incurred additional term loans in an amount equal to $1,550 million
March 13 Adeptus Health Inc
* Adeptus health inc - on march 7, unit certain of affiliates entered third amendment amending certain terms of credit agreement, dated of october 6, 2015
* Adeptus health-amendment provides for additional extension of credit by bridge lenders in form of separate tranche of term loans in aggregate amount of $7.5 million
* Adeptus health inc - maturity date of bridge loans is march 31, 2017 - sec filing
* Adeptus health inc - bridge loans shall bear interest at a rate equal to base rate plus an applicable margin equal to 10% per annum
* Park National Corp - on June 15, 2017, co entered into a first amendment to credit agreement, made and entered into as of June 15, 2017
* WOW! announces commitments for $2.28 billion of new term loans