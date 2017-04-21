BRIEF-Elma Electronic sees H1 net profit of CHF 1.0-1.5 mln
* IN 5 MONTHS OF FY 2017 SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED ORDER INCOME AND NET SALES COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS YEAR (ALSO ADJUSTED FOR CURRENCY TRANSLATION EFFECTS).
April 21 Adesso AG:
* Increase of 20 % in dividends proposed
* Adesso expects sales revenue to increase further in 2017, to between 270 million euros and 300 million euros
* Company will continue to pursue its ambitious growth strategy in 2017 and expects EBITDA to increase to between 23.0 million euros and 27.0 million euros
* In 2016, its initiatives for expansion resulted in sales growth of 33 %, to 260.4 million euros ($279.07 million), a 61 % increase in its operating result (EBITDA) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9331 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* IN 5 MONTHS OF FY 2017 SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED ORDER INCOME AND NET SALES COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS YEAR (ALSO ADJUSTED FOR CURRENCY TRANSLATION EFFECTS).
June 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.