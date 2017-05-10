BRIEF-AAC Holdings reaches agreement with unionized workers at sunrise house in New Jersey
* AAC Holdings Inc reaches agreement with unionized workers at sunrise house in New Jersey
May 10 Adesto Technologies Corp
* Adesto Technologies announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.10
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.18
* Q1 revenue $11.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $11.2 million
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $12.8 million to $13.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $12.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Armistice Capital LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc, as of June 9, 2017
* Has sold one of its existing vessels, bulk beothuk, to a third party for $7 million cash