June 14 Adf Group Inc

* Adf group announces its results for the first quarter ended april 30, 2017

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.01

* Q1 revenue c$48.6 million versus c$25.4 million

* Says backlog of $155.5 million as at april 30, 2017, which is almost twice as much than a year ago