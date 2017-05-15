BRIEF-Comops announces appointment of Chris Fydler to position of CEO
Announces appointment of Chris Fydler to position of chief executive officer
May 15 ADFORM GROUP SA:
* Q1 NET LOSS 77,126 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Q1 REVENUE 7.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 3.8 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
PARIS, June 19 Major planemakers are asking CFM International to provide an extra 800 engines between 2018 and 2020, spread between the current CFM56 model and the recently introduced LEAP model, the head of GE Aviation said on Monday.
LUXEMBOURG, June 19 British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson said Brexit talks set to begin on Monday should aim to prepare the ground for a "deep and special partnership" that London wants with the European Union.