April 10 Adler Modemaerkte AG:

* Change in management board: chairman of the board of management Lothar Schaefer terminates his office in the management board end of April - Andrew Thorndike new member with the function as chief operating officer as of 1 May 2017

* The supervisory board intends to appoint another member of the management board as chairman of the management board