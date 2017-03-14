UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 14 Adler Modemaerkte AG:
* EBITDA expected to rise to 27-30 million euros in 2017 despite slight drop in revenue
* EBITDA figure for 2016 exceeded company's own forecasts, reaching 23.3 million euros ($24.78 million) on back of a strong Q4
* Will propose that company's annual general meeting on 24 May 2017 resolve not to distribute a dividend for 2016 financial year (previous year: 0.50 euros)
* Decrease in net profit for 2016 to 0.4 million euros (previous year: 7.9 million euros)
* On heels of these measures, earnings will more than offset slight drop in revenue as against 2016 (544.6 million euros) expected as a result of challenging industry environment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9402 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources