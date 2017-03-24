BRIEF-ID Watchdog to be acquired by Equifax Inc
* ID Watchdog signs definitive agreement to be acquired by equifax inc.
March 24 Adler Real Estate AG:
* Financial year 2016: all guidance targets reached or outperformed
* FY FFO I improved by 69.6 percent to 27.3 million euros ($29.38 million)
* FY gross rental income increased by 16.5 percent to 252.4 million euros
* In 2017, Adler's financial indicators will show improvements which are expected to be substantial in some cases
* In 2016 Adler Real Estate AG generated income of 36.4 million euros from sale of properties and thus significantly exceeded previous year's figure (23.5 million euros)
* Expects to significantly reduce its LTV figure stabilizing it to around 55 percent as year progresses in 2017
* Expects that net rental income 2017 will exceed 2016 level by around 3 percent
* 2017 FFO I should increase to around 40 million euros, equivalent to year-on-year growth of nearly 50 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9293 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, whose Medicare Advantage health insurance business has been on hold for the past 18 months, said on Friday that the U.S. government had lifted sanctions and it could enroll new customers starting July 1.
LIMA, June 16 Peru's central bank reduced on Friday its forecast for 2017 economic growth to 2.8 percent from 3.5 percent seen in March, as the country sees falling investment with infrastructure projects frozen due in part to the Odebrecht corruption scandal.