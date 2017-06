May 15 ADLER REAL ESTATE AG:

* Q1 FFO I REACHED EUR 7.9 MILLION, UP 38.6 PERCENT COMPARED TO Q1 2016

* Q1 NET RENTAL INCOME ROSE TO EUR 43.9 MILLION, UP 4.5 PERCENT COMPARED TO Q1 2016

* Q1 LTV REDUCED BY 3.6 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 57.7 PERCENT

* RENTAL INCOME IN Q1 2017 REACHED EUR 43.9 MILLION AND WAS THUS 4.5 HIGHER THAN IN COMPARABLE QUARTER ONE YEAR EARLIER (Q1 2016 EUR 42.0 MILLION)

* EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES (EBIT) CAME TO 32.5 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2017 AND WERE THUS ON LEVEL OF COMPARABLE PREVIOUS YEAR'S PERIOD (Q1 2016: EUR 33.0 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)