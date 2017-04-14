April 14 Adler Real Estate AG:

* Said on Thursday supreme court of justice of the republic of Austria confirmed decision of Austrian takeover commission dating from November 22, 2016 concerning the former participation of ADLER Real Estate AG in Conwert Immobilien Invest SE

* Continues to refute the accusations raised against ADLER by the Austrian Takeover Commission and reviews appropriate legal measures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)