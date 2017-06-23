June 23 Archer Daniels Midland Co-

* ADM Animal Nutrition - recalls rough-n-ready cattle feed because product contains elevated levels of monensin beyond recommended dosage

* ADM Animal Nutrition says received reports from two customers claiming feed may have resulted in death loss on their respective farms

* ADM Animal Nutrition - initiated recall upon confirmation that feed contained elevated levels of monensin due to temporary breakdown in packaging process

* ADM Animal Nutrition - ADM has been in direct contact with distributors involved in recall, all product has been removed from retail shelves