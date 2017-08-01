FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ADM reports Q2 EPS $0.48
August 1, 2017 / 11:34 AM / in a day

BRIEF-ADM reports Q2 EPS $0.48

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Archer Daniels Midland Co

* Adm reports second quarter earnings of $0.48 per share, $0.57 per share on an adjusted basis

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.57

* Q2 earnings per share $0.48

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $ ‍14,943​ million versus $ 15,629 million last year

* Archer Daniels midland co qtrly oilseeds processing operating profit $‍206​ million versus $235 million

* ‍"Ahead of pace to meet our 2017 target of $225 million in run-rate savings"​

* Q2 ‍EPS as reported includes a $0.04 per share charge related to asset impairments, restructuring and settlement activities​

* Weak margins in both global soybean crush and South American origination impacted crushing and origination results​ in Q2

* Qtrly agricultural services operating profit $109 million versus $57 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

