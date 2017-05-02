May 2 Archer Daniels Midland Co

* CEO Juan Luciano says expects U.S. ethanol exports to remain strong in Q2, led by good Brazilian demand

* ADM CEO Luciano sees U.S. domestic ethanol demand at about 14.5 billion gallons in 2017, exports at 1.1-1.3 billion

* ADM CEO Luciano says will continue to analyze global trade office costs and redundancies, but most of restructuring is done Further company coverage: (Reporting by Karl Plume)