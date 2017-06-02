June 2 Archer Daniels Midland Co:

* ADM to construct new flour mill in Illinois

* New facility will have a daily milling capacity of 30,000 cwts, and ability to grind soft and hard wheat varieties

* New facility targeted to begin operations in mid-2019

* When new facility is fully operational, co intends to end production at its current wheat mill in Chicago