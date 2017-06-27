BRIEF-Willis Towers Watson says supports proposal for FCA regulation of consultants
June 27 Adma Biologics Inc
* ADMA Biologics provides corporate timeline and activities update to stockholders
* Anticipate that co will be in a position to refile biologics license application for RI-002 in middle of 2018
* Is exploring various financing options which would be expected to allow co to extend current cash runway from Q1 2018 to H2 of 2018
* Previously issued warning letter for manufacturing facility cited filter clogging during manufacturing process for Bivigam
* Have identified number of possible sources for filter clogging and working to prioritize and resolve these various possibilities
* Anticipate manufacturing facility will be ready to begin manufacturing certain products for in approximately 8 weeks
* "we are focused on relaunching Bivigam" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
