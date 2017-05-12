UPDATE 2-Trade-focused academic Tenreyro picked as Bank of England policymaker
* LSE economist Tenreyro has criticised Brexit (Adds details, Tenreyro views on UK outlook, Barro comments)
May 12 ADMA Biologics Inc:
* ADMA Biologics provides corporate update and reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.51
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $2.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Neogen corp - new neoseek tests will be performed at neogen's geneseek facilities in lincoln, neb Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 U.S. activist investor Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC on Monday urged the management of Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Co to explore alternatives including taking the company private.