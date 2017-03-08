March 8 Admiral
* CFO Geraint Jones says firm to take remaining Ogden Rate
hit of 60-70 million pounds, net of tax, over the next 3-5
years.
* Says does not see discount rate change impacting long-term
growth in the business.
* Says discount rate change did not reflect the way
claimants invest lump sum payments, looks for "less eccentric"
conclusion from government review
* Says expects to launch personal loans product fully in the
first half of 2017.
* Says looking at "large number" of locations for
post-Brexit EU subsidiary, expects decision "in month or two";
not speaking to regulators in other countries.
