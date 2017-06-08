UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 8 EURONEXT:
* EURONEXT PARIS ADMITS TO LISTING AND TRADING ON REGULATED MARKET OF EURONEXT IN PARIS OF SHARES REPRESENTING OUTSTANDING SHARE CAPITAL OF ANTALIS INTERNATIONAL SASU IPO-ANTAL.PA
* ADMISSION TO LISTING AND TRADING OF 71,000,000 SHARES OF ANTALIS INTERNATIONAL SASU IPO-ANTAL.PA THROUGH DIRECT LISTING PROCEDURE; FIRST DAY OF TRADING JUNE 12, 2017 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources