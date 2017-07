July 21 (Reuters) - ADO PROPERTIES SA

* DGAP-NEWS: ADO PROPERTIES S.A.: ADO PROPERTIES SUCCESSFULLY PLACES 400 MILLION EURO CORPORATE BOND WITH A COUPON OF 1.5% AND RECEIVES BAA2 RATING FROM MOODY'S

* ‍REMAINING CASH BALANCE OF MORE THAN 300 MILLION EURO AND STRONG ACQUISITION PIPELINE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)