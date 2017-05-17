BRIEF-American Realty Investors says units, co entered into purchase agreement
* Units, co entered into purchase agreement with Healthcare Trust, Healthcare Trust Operating Partnership, Arhc TRS Holdco II
May 17 ADO PROPERTIES SA:
* EBITDA FROM RENTAL ACTIVITIES +25.1% AND FFO1 +39.6%
* CONFIRMS POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR
* STRONG INCREASE OF INCOME FROM RENTAL ACTIVITIES (+24.3%) DRIVEN BY NEW ACQUISITIONS AND LIKE-FOR-LIKE GROWTH
* FFO1 (WITHOUT PROFIT FROM DISPOSALS) INCREASED BY 39.6% UP TO EUR 13.1 MILLION (Q1 2016: EUR 9.4 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 19 Blue Apron Holdings Inc began marketing an initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, as an already competitive meal-kit industry faces a potential threat from Amazon.com Inc's plan to buy Whole Foods Market Inc .
MONTREAL, June 19 The chief executive of Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec on Monday called the fund's $2 billion investment in a new aircraft leasing platform with GE Aviation Capital Services a "starting point" for further investments.