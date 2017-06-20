WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Adobe Systems Inc
* Adobe Systems Inc sees Q3 gaap earnings per share about $0.72; sees Q3 non-gaap earnings per share about $1.00
* Adobe Systems Inc sees Q3 revenue about $1.815 billion
* Adobe Systems Inc says expect to achieve approximately $300 million of net new digital media ARR in Q3
* Adobe Systems Inc - expect digital media segment year-over-year revenue growth of approximately 26% in Q3
* Adobe Systems Inc says expect Adobe experience cloud year-over-year revenue growth of approximately 25% in Q3
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.97, revenue view $1.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: (adobe.ly/2sy9C9j) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.