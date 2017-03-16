BRIEF-Bengal Energy Ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.02
* Crude oil sales revenue was $2.2 million in Q4 2017, which is 4pct lower than $2.3 million recorded in Q3 2017
March 16 Adobe Systems Inc
* Adobe reports record revenue
* Q1 revenue $1.68 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.65 billion
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share of $0.94 on a non-GAAP basis
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.80
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Adobe Systems Inc - Qtrly digital media annualized recurring revenue of $4.25 billion exiting quarter, a quarter-over-quarter increase of $265 million
* Adobe Systems Inc - qtrly deferred revenue $2.1 billion versus $1.61 billion
* Adobe Systems Inc - Qtrly Adobe marketing cloud revenue of $477 million
* Adobe Systems Inc- "remain bullish about our prospects for rest of 2017 and beyond" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MIAMI, June 16 President Donald Trump on Friday ordered tighter restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and a clampdown on U.S. business dealings with the Caribbean island’s military, saying he was canceling former President Barack Obama's "terrible and misguided deal" with Havana.
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.