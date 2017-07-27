FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ADP Q4 adjusted EPS $0.66 from continuing operations
July 27, 2017 / 11:33 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-ADP Q4 adjusted EPS $0.66 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Automatic Data Processing Inc:

* ADP reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 results; provides fiscal 2018 outlook

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.66 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share $0.59 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 revenue up 5 to 6 percent

* Automatic Data Processing Inc - expects full year diluted earnings per share to decline 1% to 3%

* Automatic Data Processing Inc - expects full year adjusted diluted earnings per share growth of 2% to 4%

* Automatic Data Processing Inc - anticipates adjusted diluted earnings per share growth and adjusted EBIT margin to be below guidance ranges in H1 2018

* Automatic Data Processing Inc sees fiscal 2018 pre-tax restructuring charges of about $30 million

* Automatic Data Processing Inc - ADP expects revenue growth at lower end of guidance range in first half of fiscal 2018

* Automatic Data Processing Inc - ADP expects revenue growth at higher end of guidance range in second half of fiscal 2018

* Automatic Data Processing- for employer services segment, sees FY 2018 revenue growth of about 2% to 3% and a margin decline of 50 to 75 basis points

* Automatic Data Processing Inc - for peo services segment, sees 11% to 13% revenue growth and margin expansion of 25 to 50 basis points for FY 2018

* FY 2018 earnings per share view $3.95, revenue view $12.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

