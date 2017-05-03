BRIEF-Mandalay Resources search efforts continue to be focused on drilling to intersect deepest level of mine
* Mandalay Resources Corporation provides update on flooding at Cerro Bayo Mine
May 3 Automatic Data Processing Inc-
* ADP reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q3 earnings per share $1.31 from continuing operations
* Q3 revenue $3.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.42 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - expects full year diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to grow 17% to 18%
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - expects full year adjusted diluted earnings per share growth of 13% to 14%
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - ADP continues to expect full year 2017 revenue growth of about 6%
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.66, revenue view $12.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Automatic Data Processing - were disappointed with this quarter's 7% decline in new business bookings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 14 The price of oil sands synthetic crude strengthened on Wednesday after the majority owner in the Syncrude oil sands project in northern Alberta said maintenance on the facility had been extended.
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment