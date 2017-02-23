UK watchdog says insurer Admiral gave customers wrong information
LONDON, June 16 UK insurer Admiral has agreed to contact customers given inaccurate information in documents for renewing policies, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday.
Feb 23 Aeroports de Paris SA:
* On Vietnam airports: "still to many things up in the air" but clarity by end of March - conf call
* Says CDG could have grown 1.6-1.7 percent in 2016 without terror attacks - conf call
* On Fraport/Ryanair agreement: says ADP has no specific contacts with Ryanair - conf call
* On Fraport/Ryanair agreement: says Ryanair asked for slots but they did not get what they wanted - conf call Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, June 16 Budget carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle hopes to have deal set up with either easyJet or Ryanair this year that would bring short-haul passengers to its long-haul network.
LONDON, June 16 World shares steadied on Friday after selling in the tech sector triggered their biggest fall in over a month, while the yen slid to a two-week low as the Bank of Japan signalled its stimulus was staying in place.