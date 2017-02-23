Feb 23 Aeroports de Paris SA:

* On Vietnam airports: "still to many things up in the air" but clarity by end of March - conf call

* Says CDG could have grown 1.6-1.7 percent in 2016 without terror attacks - conf call

* On Fraport/Ryanair agreement: says ADP has no specific contacts with Ryanair - conf call

* On Fraport/Ryanair agreement: says Ryanair asked for slots but they did not get what they wanted - conf call