BRIEF-Euroconsultants reduces the share capital by EUR 2.6 mln
* REDUCES THE SHARE CAPITAL BY THE AMOUNT OF EUR 2.6 MILLION FOR EQUIVALENT OFFSETTING LOSSES
July 5 ADP
* RAVINALA AIRPORTS FORMED BY GROUPE ADP, BOUYGUES BÂTIMENT INTERNATIONAL, COLAS AND MERIDIAM AFRICA, FINALISES ITS FUNDING ARRANGEMENTS AND BEGINS WORK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 6 China Shipbuilding Industry Group Sea Defense and Information Confrontation Co Ltd
* Centerbridge to acquire Clearlake-backed enterprise software providers Syncsort and Vision Solutions