BRIEF-First Bank adds new commercial deposit division
* First Bank - has added a new commercial deposit division that will focus on deposits and cash management for commercial clients
May 19 Adrenna Property Group Limited:
* Headline earnings per share increased from 11,9 cents per share in 2016 to 13,1 cents per share in 2017
* No dividends were declared during current or prior years.
MONTREAL, June 19 Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec's chief executive said on Monday the Canadian fund's $2 billion investment with GE Capital Aviation in a new aircraft leasing entity could increase over time.
* Adage Capital Partners L.P. Reports a 5.47 percent passive stake in e.l.f. Beauty Inc as of June 9