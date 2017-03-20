Sri Lankan shares hit 3-wk high as blue chips gain
COLOMBO, June 15 Sri Lankan shares rose on Thursday to hit a near three-week closing high as heavyweights John Keells Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc gained.
March 20 Adthink Media SA:
* FY consolidated revenue 25.6 million euros ($27.48 million) versus 24.4 million euros year ago
* FY net income 0.4 million euros versus loss of 4.3 million euros year ago
* FY operating profit 1.6 million euros versus loss of 1.9 million euros year ago
* Expects sales to grow by more than 50% in this activity as of 1 quarter of 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2mMT35z Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9314 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
COLOMBO, June 15 Sri Lankan shares rose on Thursday to hit a near three-week closing high as heavyweights John Keells Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc gained.
June 15 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices continued to fall and investors remained concerned about U.S. economic growth despite a widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Fast-growing audio books company Storytel will expand into several new markets in the coming years while steering clear of English-speaking countries where rival Audible dominates, the Swedish company's chief executive said.