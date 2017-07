July 20 (Reuters) - ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE:

* ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE: ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING POSTS Q2 REVENUES OF EUR 144.2 MILLION

* SEES Q3 2017 OUTLOOK REVENUES EUR 120-130 MILLION; PRO FORMA OPERATING INCOME 2%-5% OF REVENUES