BRIEF-COAI says Gopal Vittal re-elected as chairman
* Gopal Vittal, managing director & chief executive officer (India and South Asia) of Bharti Airtel Ltd was re-elected as the chairman of COAI
Feb 23 ADVA Optical Networking SE
* Says posts record annual revenues of eur 566.7 million for 2016
* Says Pro forma operating income: eur 23.4 million (4.1% of revenues)
* Q1 2017 outlook: revenues eur 135 - 145 million; pro forma operating income 3% - 5% of revenues
* Says net profit for year amounted to eur 21.5 million in 2016 compared to eur 26.9 million in 2015
* Says decline mainly due to lower operating result, which was partly offset by income tax benefit of eur 2.5 million in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gopal Vittal, managing director & chief executive officer (India and South Asia) of Bharti Airtel Ltd was re-elected as the chairman of COAI
June 15 China-backed Canyon Bridge Capital Partners LLC disclosed on Monday it had refiled its proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of Lattice Semiconductor Corp with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) for the second time.
NEW YORK, June 16 The largecap technology sector is expected to see a bump in its growth weighting when index provider Russell Investments completes the annual refresh of its benchmarks next Friday, a move that could lift tech shares targetted in the rejig.