Feb 23 ADVA Optical Networking SE

* Says posts record annual revenues of eur 566.7 million for 2016

* Says Pro forma operating income: eur 23.4 million (4.1% of revenues)

* Q1 2017 outlook: revenues eur 135 - 145 million; pro forma operating income 3% - 5% of revenues

* Says net profit for year amounted to eur 21.5 million in 2016 compared to eur 26.9 million in 2015

* Says decline mainly due to lower operating result, which was partly offset by income tax benefit of eur 2.5 million in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: