BRIEF-Norsat International receives final court approval for plan of arrangement with Hytera Communications
Says receives final court approval for plan of arrangement with Hytera Communications
June 26 Advance Materials Corp :
* Says co was imposed fine of T$100,000 due to violation of Toxic Chemical Substances Control Act
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, June 27 Bill Cosby said on Tuesday he has no plans to hold town hall events to discuss sexual assault, days after his spokesman suggested the comedian planned a series of public talks to educate men about how to avoid false accusations.
TORONTO, June 27 Software maker BlackBerry Ltd's long-running recovery effort has been slowed by a dearth of salespeople to promote its revamped and more complex products, with CEO John Chen pledging to hire more sales specialists to help achieve its growth target.