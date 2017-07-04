BRIEF-Industrivarden net asset value up 16 pct in H1
* Says net asset value on June 30, 2017, was SEK 94.4 billion, or SEK 217/share, an increase during first half of year of SEK 26/share or by 16% including reinvested dividend
July 4 Advance Residence Investment Corp
* Says it will issue 27th series unsecured REIT bonds worth 3 billion yen
* The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date on July 16, 2027 and coupon rate 0.5 percent per annum
* Subscription date on July 4 and payment date on July 18
* Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. will serve as underwriters
* Proceeds will be used for loan repayment
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/WH27Sp
MOSCOW, July 5 Russia's largest natural gas producer Gazprom plans to issue a Eurobond in Swiss francs in July, two financial market sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
* Says its biggest shareholder has used 239.1 million shares in the company, representing 11.1 percent of total issued share capital, as collateral