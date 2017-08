Aug 1 (Reuters) - Advanced Card Systems Holdings Ltd :

* HY revenue of group for six months ended 30 June 2017 increased by 32 pct to HK$76.3 million

* Board does not declare payment of an interim dividend for six months ended 30 June 2017

* Gross profit of group for six months ended 30 June 2017 increased by 40 pct to HK$40.6 million