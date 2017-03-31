March 31 Advanced Card Systems Holdings Ltd :

* Tsui kam ling resigned as chairman of board, an executive director

* Peng fang was appointed as an executive director

* Advanced card systems holdings ltd - wang hao was appointed as an executive director

* Cui yijun ,peng fang and wang hao as executive directors

* Peng fang was appointed as chairman of board

* Wong chi kit resigned as an executive director

