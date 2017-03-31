BRIEF-Welltend Technology to pay 2016 dividend on July 27
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 27
March 31 Advanced Card Systems Holdings Ltd :
* Tsui kam ling resigned as chairman of board, an executive director
* Peng fang was appointed as an executive director
* Advanced card systems holdings ltd - wang hao was appointed as an executive director
* Cui yijun ,peng fang and wang hao as executive directors
* Peng fang was appointed as chairman of board
* Wong chi kit resigned as an executive director
Source text 9bit.ly/2ojiv71)
Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 27
* Infracapital and Nokia named preferred bidder for Polish fibre broadband network
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 25