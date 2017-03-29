March 29 Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc
* Advanced Emissions Solutions announces resolution of SEC
inquiry
* Advanced Emissions -Reached a settlement with SEC to
resolve previously disclosed investigation into certain
accounting issues
* Company has agreed to terms of settlement and agreed to
pay a civil monetary penalty of $500,000
* Advanced Emissions Solutions - SEC's order alleges certain
negligence-based financial reporting and internal controls
claims dating from 2011 to 2014
* Advanced Emissions Solutions - Has made significant
leadership changes, including a new senior management team and
new finance and accounting personnel
