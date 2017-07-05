July 5 Advanced Energy Industries Inc

* Advanced Energy acquires Excelsys Technologies, strengthening its specialty power portfolio

* Says Advanced Energy has acquired Excelsys in an all-cash transaction for 15.5 million euros

* Says acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings

* Says further transaction terms were not disclosed

* Says has acquired Excelsys Holdings Limited (Excelsys), a privately held company based in Cork, Ireland