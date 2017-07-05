Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
July 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
July 5 Advanced Energy Industries Inc
* Advanced Energy acquires Excelsys Technologies, strengthening its specialty power portfolio
* Says Advanced Energy has acquired Excelsys in an all-cash transaction for 15.5 million euros
* Says acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings
* Says further transaction terms were not disclosed
* Says has acquired Excelsys Holdings Limited (Excelsys), a privately held company based in Cork, Ireland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gryphon Investors to acquire OB Hospitalist Group from Ares Management
* Xactly - on June 30, purported stockholder class action lawsuit filed in U.S. District court against co, its directors, excalibur parent among others