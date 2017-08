July 31 (Reuters) - Advanced Energy Industries Inc

* Advanced Energy Industries Inc - on July 28, 2017 co entered into a loan agreement with Bank of America N.A. - SEC filing

* Advanced Energy Industries Inc - loan agreement provides revolving line of credit of up to $100.0 million through July 28, 2022

* Advanced Energy Industries Inc - amounts drawn may be used for permitted acquisitions, share repurchases Source text: (bit.ly/2vZIAsK) Further company coverage: