PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 16
June 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 1 Advanced Energy Industries Inc:
* Advanced energy announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $1.04 from continuing operations
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.88 from continuing operations
* Q1 sales $149.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $147.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Advanced Energy Industries Inc Sees q2 2017 revenues $150 million- $160m million
* Advanced Energy Industries Inc Sees q2 2017 gaap eps from continuing operations $0.96 - $1.06
* Advanced Energy Industries Inc sees q2 2017 non-gaap eps from continuing operations $1.00 - $1.10
* Advanced Energy Industries Inc sees Q2 2017 non-gaap operating margins from continuing operations 30% - 32%
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $147.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 DuPont and Dow Chemical Co have won U.S. antitrust approval to merge on condition that the companies sell certain crop protection products and other assets, according to a court filing on Thursday.
SYDNEY, June 16 Mining giant BHP Billiton on Friday named former Australian packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as its next chairman. MacKenzie, 53, succeeds Jac Nasser, as of September 1.