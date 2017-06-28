BRIEF-Minerva Neurosciences prices 5 mln common shares at $7.75 per share
* Minerva neurosciences announces pricing of public offering of common stock
June 28 Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd :
* Board to consider and approve incorporation of overseas subsidiary in Netherlands and investment thereof
* Esense and 374 will collaborate in development, marketing and sales of esense's products to 374's extensive client base
FRANKFURT/WASHINGTON, June 28 A computer virus wreaked havoc on firms around the globe on Wednesday as it spread to more than 60 countries, disrupting ports from Mumbai to Los Angeles and halting work at a chocolate factory in Australia.