Feb 22 Advanced Health Ltd:
* Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial
statements for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2016
* Six-month revenue 149.75 million rand versus 103.56
million rand year earlier
* Six-month headline loss per share of 10.52 cents versus
HEPS of 0.51 cents year earlier
* No dividend is proposed or recommended for six-month
period ended Dec. 31, 2016
* Board approved capital raising of R200 million through
rights issue with a bee consortium investment
