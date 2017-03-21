PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 16
June 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 21 Advanced Micro Devices Inc
* Advanced Micro Devices - co, units, ATI Technologies ULC entered into fifth amendment amended and restated loan and security agreement dated April 14, 2015
* Advanced Micro Devices - fifth amendment extends total senior secured asset based line of credit maturity date from April 14, 2020 to March 21, 2022
* Advanced Micro - fifth amendment reduces amount of line of credit that will be available for issuance for letters of credit from $75 million to $45 million Source text: (bit.ly/2naVoKl) Further company coverage:
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)