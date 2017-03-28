March 28 Advanced Vision Technology Avt Ltd:

* Aadvanced Vision Technology Ltd.: reports a 11.2 percent increase in revenues for 2016 over 2015; generated $57.3 million in revenue in 2016, compared to $51.5 million in 2015

* Net income for 2016 increased by 48.8 percent over 2015

* Operating profit for 2016 increased by 22.3 percent over 2015; operating income in 2016 totaled $5.0 million, compared to $4.1 million in 2015

* 16.4 percent increase in revenues for Q4 2016 over Q4 2015

* New order booking in 2016 totaled $63.5 million compared with $57.6 million in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)