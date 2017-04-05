UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 5 Advancepierre Foods Holdings Inc
* Files for resale of its common stock of up to $439.2 million
* Advancepierre Foods Holdings - selling stockholders, including funds managed by Oaktree Capital and members of co's management, are selling 12.5 million shares Source text: (bit.ly/2p2t4YA) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources