May 11 Advansix Inc
* Advansix announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.88
* Q1 sales rose 26 percent to $377 million
* Advansix Inc - capital expenditures are expected to be
approximately $90 million for full year 2017
* Qtrly sales $ 376.7 million versus $ 299.8 million
* Advansix Inc - ammonium sulfate fertilizer prices remain
stable sequentially; challenging agriculture fundamentals
expected throughout 2017
* Advansix - Sees global caprolactam, nylon 6 price strength
due to underlying raw material cost increases, with tightened
supply environment through H1 2017
