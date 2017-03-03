March 3 Advansix Inc

* Advansix announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 sales fell 18 percent to $259 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.81 including items

* Advansix Inc says 4Q16 eps loss of $0.81 includes impact of significant extended outage

* Advansix Inc - capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $90 million for full year 2017

* Advansix Inc - challenging agriculture fundamentals expected throughout 2017

* Advansix Inc - Q4 plant turnaround activities are not expected to have an adverse impact on Q1 2017 financial results

* "Ammonium sulfate fertilizer prices remain stable sequentially"

* Advansix Inc- Hopewell 2017 plant production rates expected at or above historical production as result of system upgrades, reliability improvements

* Advansix Inc - Sales volume in quarter decreased 18% versus prior year

* Advansix - Turnaround activities, incremental unplanned outages, reduced Q4 pre-tax income by about $64 million, inclusive of inventory revaluation among other things