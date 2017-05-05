BRIEF-DHT says Marshall Islands court dismisses Frontline legal action
* Says high court of Marshall Islands has dismissed, with prejudice, legal action filed by Frontline
May 4 Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd
* Advantage announces first quarter 2017 operating & financial results
* 42% increase in production to 238 MMCFE/D in q1
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.29
* Advantage's 2017 through 2019 development plan is on-track Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gold hits lowest since May 24 * Fed's Dudley comments later in the day awaited for clues * Silver touches one-month low (Updates prices) By Nithin ThomasPrasad BENGALURU, June 19 Gold edged lower on Monday to touch a near four-week low as the dollar held firm, with the market waiting on comments from a top U.S. Federal Reserve official after last week's soft economic data. New York Fed President William Dudley, a close ally of Fed Chair Janet Yellen, is du
* Moody's - Downgraded baseline credit assessments, long-term ratings and counterparty risk assessments of 12 Australian banks and affiliates