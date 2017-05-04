UPDATE 2-Delivery Hero aims to raise around 1 bln euros via listing
* Shares to start trading on June 30 (Adds comments from investors, bankers, source familiar with company)
May 4 Advantage Solutions Inc
* Advantage Solutions Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing
* Advantage Solutions Inc - intend to list its common stock on NYSE under the symbol “ADV”
* Advantage Solutions Inc - Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are underwriters to the IPO Further company coverage: [Advantage Solutions Inc]
June 19 Blue Apron Holdings Inc said on Monday it expected its initial public offering to be priced at $15 to $17 per share, giving the biggest U.S. meal kit delivery company a valuation as high as $3.18 billion.
FRANKFURT, June 19 Online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero announced on Monday details of its planned initial public offering (IPO), saying that it expected shares to begin trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on June 30 in a flotation that could raise 927 million euros ($1.04 billion).