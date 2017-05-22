BRIEF-Fullsix signs contract to rent unit IT Service Management from Fallimento X22
* UNIT FULLTECHNOLOGY SRL SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH FALLIMENTO X22 SRL FOR LEASE OF BUSINESS BRANCH IT SERVICE MANAGEMENT (ITSM)
May 22 Advantest Corp
* Says it lowered the conversion price for 2019 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 1,638.9 yen per share, from 1,647.1 yen per share, effective April 1
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/f86rXc
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* UNIT FULLTECHNOLOGY SRL SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH FALLIMENTO X22 SRL FOR LEASE OF BUSINESS BRANCH IT SERVICE MANAGEMENT (ITSM)
* Italian banks a bright spot (Recasts, adds detail and updates prices at close)
CAIRO, June 21 Egypt's telecoms operators have received the wireless frequencies needed to deliver 4G mobile broadband networks, an official at the National Telecom Regulatory Authority told Reuters on Wednesday.