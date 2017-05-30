Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
May 30 Advaxis Inc
* Advaxis and Bristol-Myers Squibb announce clinical collaboration to evaluate ADXS-DUAL and opdivo (nivolumab) in metastatic cervical cancer
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co says Advaxis will sponsor study and pay third-party costs
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - Under terms of agreement, each party will bear their own internal costs and provide its immunotherapy agents.
* Bristol-Myers squibb -Study expected to start by end of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 21 U.S. bank regulators have room to ease the Volcker Rule that limits how much Wall Street may gamble with customers' money, Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell said.
WASHINGTON, June 21 A federal judge on Wednesday blocked EnergySolutions from buying rival Waste Control Specialists, a unit of Valhi Inc the Justice Department said.