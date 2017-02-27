Feb 27 Advaxis Inc
* Advaxis and Sellas announce licensing agreement for
development of WT1 antigen-targeting immunotherapy
* Advaxis Inc- Advaxis will receive future payments of up to
$358 million from Sellas if certain development, regulatory, and
commercial milestones are met
* Advaxis Inc says advaxis will receive future payments of
up to $358 million from Sellas if certain development,
regulatory
* Under terms of collaboration, Advaxis will conduct all
pre-clinical activities required for an Ind Filin
* Advaxis Inc says Sellas will be responsible for all
clinical development and commercial activities
* Advaxis -after regulatory approval of product Sellas to
pay Advaxis single-digit to low double-digit royalties based on
worldwide net sales upon commercialization
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: